Adebiyi, during inspection of the highway, said that government was also committed to speedy completion of the highway which, he said, was important to Nigeria and Africa.

He explained that the problem of inadequate drainage system and high water table causing flooding and quick degeneration of the highway was being tackled through use of right depth construction materials.

Adebiyi enumerated various quality control mechanisms being adopted to deliver quality and durable road that would accommodate the huge traffic volume on Badagry highway to include deep foundation works.

He said that the foundation of the highway was a depth of between 3.5 to 5.5 metres down on some sections before laying various levels of construction materials to surface level to begin the actual construction.

“One of the major causes of failure of the road pavement is inadequate drainage system. The inadequacies are being addressed here and we are doing all our best to do the drains first, then we will do our earth work later.

“This road project is very important to the Federal Government as well as the whole Africa region. No stone is being left unturned in ensuring the delivery of this project,’’ he said.

The Director said that the 46.2 kilometers stretch on the third section being constructed by CGC Nigeria Limited was being expanded from two to three lanes on both sides from Agbara to Badagry round about.

He explained that from Badagry to Seme border, the road would be two lanes on both sides due to reduced traffic volume.

Adebiyi added that due diligence was being followed to ensure relocation of services on the Right of Way of the project on section three of the highway.

“The estimates has been done and submitted to our headquarters and we are already addressing the issue of relocation. In fact it is being seen as a matter of utmost urgency,” he said.

Giving a brief of the project, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, said that the Nigerian section of the project was divided into three sections.

According to him, section one which starts from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko is being handled by the Lagos State Government; section two from Okokomaiko to Agbara, which involves rehabilitation, is being handled by Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Kuti added that section three was being supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, adding that drainage and earthworks were progressing on the site.

He added that work was progressing on the other two sections while the other West African states were also doing their part but noted that the Nigerian side bore more traffic.

“The length from Agbara down to Seme border is about 46.2 kilometers, the length from Agbara to Okokomaiko is about 9.7 or 9.8 kilometers.

“Then from Okokomaiko down to Lagos is about 20 kilometers. All together the Nigerian stretch is in the region of 80 or 90 kilometres,’’ he said.

He said that all hands were on deck towards speedy completion of the project.