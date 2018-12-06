Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

How Evans shot Young Shall Grow Motors’ chairman – police

Police describe how Evans shot Young Shall Grow Motors’ chairman

Haruna testified that the chairman of  Young Shall Grow Motors was attacked by the accused on Third Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos in 2013.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Evans denied having personally murdered during kidnap operations play

Evans denied having personally murdered during kidnap operations

(AFP)

The police on Wednesday gave an account of how the Chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianuju, was allegedly shot in a gun battle by suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onwuamadike is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, 29, Chiemeka Arinze, 39, and Udeme Upong, 43, on a seven-count charge of murder,  attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap, and sale and transfer of firearms.

The prosecutor, Mr Haroun Adebayo, called the first witness, Insp. Idowu Haruna, attached to the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, which arrested the accused and conducted investigations, to narrate the outcome of the investigations.

Haruna testified that the chairman of  Young Shall Grow Motors was attacked by the accused on Third Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos in 2013.

“They engaged the chief in a gun battle, and he was shot on his left arm.

Also, one of his escorts, Cpl. Ngozi Chijioke and his driver, Mr Peter Nweke, were shot dead; three among the kidnappers were shot down by the police while others escaped.

Haruna told the court that two riffles were recovered by the police  while the case was reported at the FESTAC Police Division.

“Earlier, the third defendant, Arinze, surveyed and monitored the movement of the chairman,” the witness testified.

He said that anytime the chairman was going out to play games in the evening, he never went with escorts.

“But on the Aug. 27, 2017, the defendants never knew that the victim was with escort; that was how they met their waterloo.”

Haruna told the court that, in its investigations, the team discovered that Arinze,  who was into community service in his hometown, sold the riffles to Onwuamadike, which he used in carrying out the crime.

“It was discovered that Evans was the Leader of the gang and he ordered the kidnap of the victim.

“It was Evans that organised the firearms and ammunition used for the operation.”

He said that Onwuamadike made a confessional statement that he had been into the crime for a long time.

“He has no other job, this is his means of livelihood,” he added.

Haruna also said that the team discovered that the fourth accused, Upong, sold AK47 riffle to Onwuamadike without knowing he would to use it to kidnap the victim.

NAN reports that the prosecution said in the charge sheet  that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 27, 2013.

It accused Onwuamadike and his accomplices of attempting kidnap and kill the chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors and killing his escort.

The prosecution also said that, in 2008, Upong sold and transferred two AK47 rifles and 70 rounds of live ammunition to Onwuamadike.

Justice Taiwo  Solebo,  who ordered accelerated hearing, adjourned the case until Feb. 6 for continuation of trial. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
2 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet
3 Mbaka says Atiku will fail in 2019 after Peter Obi disappoints him...bullet

Related Articles

SARS Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus tells Officers to stop harassing young Nigerians
Evans 'We feed him well', Prisons deny 'kidnapper's claims that he's being maltreated
Police Recruitment 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Evans Kidnap kingpin cries in court over beating, bad prison food
In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m
Evans Kidnap kingpin forced inside courtroom after refusing to enter
Chukwudi Onuamadike Evans used soldier as decoy during crime spree, says witness
Evans Kidnap suspect's lawyer withdraws from case, says his life is in danger
Evans Police arrest billionaire kidnapper's former lawyer, Ogungbeje, in court
Evans' trial stalled due to judge's absence

Local

Jubril from Sudan: Trevor Noah's show mocks Buhari, Nigeria
Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from Sudan' controversy
Buhari, Jubril: Abike Dabiri amused by foreign media's mockery
Abike Dabiri-Erewa laughs off comedian's mockery of Buhari's 'Jubril from Sudan' story
Gov Fayemi reverses all last minute appointments by Fayose
Gov Fayemi reverses all last minute appointments by Fayose
Suspected ritualist nabbed with 3 human skulls in Ibadan
Police confirm death of 16 officers in Zamfara
X
Advertisement