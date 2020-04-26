Following the death of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Zonal Criminal Investigation Department in Benin, Francis Bissong, police has explained the events that led to his death.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Edo State Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia announced that Bissong died from coronavirus complications, adding that it was not “very clear how the 57-yr-old officer got the infection”.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, 2020, Assistant inspector-General of police in charge of zone 5, Benin, Paul Yakadi affirmed that the deceased died of coronavirus.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding his death, Yakadi said Bissong travelled to Akure, Ondo state capital to celebrate the Easter holiday with his family on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He said the DCP returned to Benin five days later and started complaining of illness after developing symptoms of high fever.

The statement read in part, “On April 18, the blood sample of the officer was taken by the medical doctor in charge of the police medical services, Benin city for examination and analysis and incidentally, the result of the analysis came out on April 21, to be Covid-19 positive.

“The officials of the Nigeria Centre For Decease Control (NCDC) were immediately contacted, who came to evacuate him to the isolation centre and treatment, but were shocked to have discovered that the officer died an hour before their arrival at his official residence.”

Bissong's death was the second coronavirus-related death to be recorded in Edo state.

Yakadi also debunked the reports that the late police officer died at the police cottage hospital in Benin.

“For the purpose of clarity and to put the record straight, the late officer died in his official quarters beside Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City.” he said.

Meanwhile, police officers, who had interactions with the deceased, his orderly, driver, cook, cleaner and other domestic staff have been asked to go into isolation.