How can 'one man' be given pipeline protection contract - Fubara slams FG

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fubara faulted the FG for awarding a crude oil pipeline protection contract to just one person.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara expressed his displeasure when he hosted a Federal Government delegation on the security of oil and gas assets led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Speaking at the meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, the governor said an individual can't have control over the assets in another's territory.

You'd recall that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2022 awarded a multi-billion naira pipelines surveillance contract to Tantita Security Services owned by former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, otherwise known as Tompolo.

The decision generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some condemning the Federal Government for outsourcing the security of the nation's assets.

However, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kolo Kyari, justified the government's decision, which he said would curb crude oil theft and allow the country to meet its daily output target.

But addressing the Federal Government delegation on Saturday, Fubara, who didn't mention any name, said the strategy of awarding pipeline surveillance contracts to "one person" would not yield expected results.

The governor also decried the neglect of Rivers State by the Federal Government, appealing to the delegation to ensure that the outcome of their efforts would be beneficial to both the federal and state governments.

He advised the Ribadu-led team to engage the people at the grassroots better to appreciate the situation in the Niger Delta area.

“Security of pipeline should not be given to one man or one person. How can someone from Kalabari be controlling the pipeline in Ogoni? There is no way it will work.

“We must look at bringing all the key people in the various communities.

“Two of our sons from Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom are heading the Ministry of Petroleum. We don’t want them to fail. We must give them the necessary support,” Fubara said.

