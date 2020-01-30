Just before noon of Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Uchenna (not real name), a trader in the Anambra Plaza, Balogun market area of Lagos, took a keg filled with petrol to his generator for refueling.

Power supply here is an erratic or non-existent affair; and traders depend on noisy, guttural generators to power their shops in order to remain in business in one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

As Uchenna emptied the petrol into the generator tank, a spark occurred and the contraption was up in flames in a flash.

In the panic that ensued, Uchenna flung his keg of petrol to nowhere in particular. The fire would engulf him as he screamed for help. Before long, all of Anambra Plaza was on fire as well, as shop owners tried to salvage what they could, with everyone running helter skelter.

Uchenna didn’t live to tell the story. He died in the inferno that ensued. He was perhaps the only casualty.

“The fire started when one of the traders was putting fuel inside his generator. Unfortunately, he threw the remaining gallon of fuel, which had already caught fire, towards Plaza 4. It was from there the fire spread to other plazas, like Plaza 2, 6 and 8,” Ifeanyi Obi, another Balogun market trader, who lost his shop and wares in the inferno, told the Guardian.

Another trader who identified himself as Emeka, said: “I was inside my shop when I initially heard people shouting ‘fire’. I came out and took a look at the place, it was just a small fire. So, I went back inside. Before I knew what was happening, the plaza opposite my plaza was in flames and the fire was spreading really fast.

“I was only able to get a bag of wares from my shop. The others got burnt. I narrowly escaped being burnt to death. I was almost burnt while trying to pack my wares. At a point, I had to flee and abandon my wares.”

Before 6:00p.m., six buildings in the market had been reduced to rubble by the fire and goods worth millions of Naira along with them.

It would be the second time in a two-month span that Balogun market has had to deal with a fire incident.

Several other markets and communities with criss-crossing pipelines, have suffered fire incidents in Lagos in recent times as well.

Like the first Balogun market fire, it took firefighters several hours to put out the Wednesday inferno and prevent the conflagration from spreading to adjoining property and the rest of the suburb.