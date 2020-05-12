Fayemi relived his experience in a congratulatory letter to Fasoranti on his 94th birthday, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ado Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode.

The governor said the life of the Afenifere leader was an inspiration to him and other students of Christ School, Ado Ekiti, where the elder statesman served as a principal.

He described Fasoranti as not just a dedicated teacher but a seasoned school administrator and ” a moral compass to the younger generation.”

Fayemi, in the letter which he personally signed, showered encomiums on Fasoranti who he described as a man of “unimpeachable moral conviction.”

He said: “Baba, your life has been an inspiration to many of us who had the rare privilege of passing through our pupillage under your guidance.

”Yours is an epitome of hard work, simplicity, contentment, honesty and strong character.

“I recall with fond memory your lasting impressions on me as our school principal at Christ School, Ado-Ekiti.

” You were not just a dedicated teacher, a seasoned school administrator but a moral compass to all of us.

”One cannot but be proud of your record of impeccable service to the Old Ondo State as the Commissioner of Finance to the administration of Chief Adekunle Ajasin during which you were reputed for your probity, frugality and judicious use of public fund, which partly accounted for the historic successes of the administration.

”It is to be noted that, in and out of government and politics, one thing has continued to define your character; and that is, unimpeachable moral conviction.

”As Afenifere Leader, you have remained a respected voice, an ideological sage and an elder statesman.

”It is therefore my prayer that the good Lord continue to grant you good health and long life. I say again, happy birthday to my teacher!

”On behalf of my wife, government and the good people of Ekiti State, kindly accept my warm felicitations, sir.”