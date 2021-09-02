How 5 students kidnapped from Zamfara school escaped from captivity

A parent of one of the students who escaped confirmed the development to the BBC Hausa on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Recall that on Wednesday morning, gunmen invaded the school and abducted a total of 73 students.

Narrating how the students escaped from captivity, the parent said the five students regained their freedom when they were being divided into groups.

The student’s father said, “She said they were divided into two groups. She told us some of the girls were around her age, while others were younger than her.”

“As they were being divided into groups, she said five of them hid and the others left without them. That was how they escaped.

“They began running into the forest and arrived around 1am. They didn’t know where they were until they sighted a mosque here.

“One of them has been hospitalised. Our daughter has been sleeping since she came home. We had to administer a drip. Overall, they are all getting better. One of them has even started walking around.”

The parent also said two of his daughters are among the 68 students still in captivity.

Meanwhile, the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has ordered closure of all schools in the state.