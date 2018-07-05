Pulse.ng logo
House Speaker, Dogara calls for justice, equity in APC

The speaker, who noted that there was no human endeavour that was perfect said that APC lawmakers only expected justice.

Speaker of House of Rep , Yakubu Dogara

(Daily Post Nigeria)
Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said only the enthroning of justice and equity in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would silence voices of dissent and opposition.

He said this on Thursday, at a meeting between APC members of the House and National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party led by the Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the National Assembly.

The speaker, who noted that there was no human endeavour that was perfect said that APC lawmakers only expected justice, which was indivisible and universal.

“In every family, whether it is a nuclear, extended or an organisation, there is bound to be problem and that is because we, humans that are running those institutions are not perfect ourselves.

“So, we don’t expect perfection from any quarters.

“Our only expectation is the issue of justice and justice is indivisible. What is justice to the executive should be justice to the legislature and it should be justice to the judiciary.

‘What is justice to the President and the Vice President should be justice to the Governor and it has to be justice for the members of the National Assembly, because you can’t divide justice.

“Once you begin to divide justice you don’t have justice, and once we are able to get these things in their proper perspectives to some extent, we will be able to silence the voices of dissent within the party.

“We have problems, it’s perfectly okay but we mustn’t allow our problems to define us rather we should define our problems as a party,” he said.

Dogara expressed optimism about the ability and capacity of Oshiomhole to tackle the challenges confronting the party.

ALSO READ: We're investigating RAPC leaders - APC

“I know that you came well prepared; we can only wish you well and pray for God’s additional wisdom because human wisdom won’t be enough as you navigate very treacherous terrain.

“We pray God wisdom for you.”

On his part, Oshiomhole told the lawmakers that “every person matters in our party because all party members voluntarily moved from various political platforms and dissolved those platforms in order to give birth to the APC’’.

He said that delivering greater good for Nigerians was what held the APC together “and defines us in spite of the teething problems we were bound to experience that every new organisation goes through’’.

