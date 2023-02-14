House on the Rock explains why Pastor Uche mounted pulpit with AK-47

Aigbe got Nigerians asking questions when photos of him wielding an AK-47 rifle while preaching to members of the church surfaced on social media over the weekend.

Many wondered why he mounted the pulpit with a gun while others called for his arrest.

However, following his arrest by the police, the church in a statement on Monday, February 13, 2023, said the pastor used the gun to illustrate his message to the congregation.

The statement reads, “On Sunday, February 12, a resident pastor of House on the Rock, Abuja Church, Pastor Uche Aigbe in a message about fighting the good fight with spiritual weapons, carried an unloaded gun to illustrate his message on ‘Guarding your Faith.’

“Pastor Uche has been a leader in House on the Rock, Abuja since 1999 and has always shown exemplary leadership. However, he realises that even with the best of intentions, carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable.

“Without hesitation, Pastor Uche has acknowledged the gravity of his actions and apologises unreservedly for them.

“As a church, House on the Rock rejects all forms of violence and we stand on the good news gospel of Jesus Christ which embraces peace and goodwill for all of mankind.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into this incident, and we will continue to engage internally to ensure this break in protocol does not happen again.”