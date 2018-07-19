Pulse.ng logo
House of Reps warns CBN on health risks of dirty naira notes

Dirty Naira Notes House of Reps warns CBN on health risks

Lawmakers have ordered the CBN to immediately begin the withdrawal of all mutilated naira notes from banks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dirty N200 notes

The House of Representatives has warned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) about the health risks associated with dirty naira notes that are being spent all over the country.

During plenary on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, lawmakers passed resolutions on the motion moved by Honourable Adekoya Abdel-Majid (Ijebu-North/Ijebu-East/Ogun Waterside, Ogun State - PDP).

According to a report by The Nation, the lawmaker argued that naira notes in circulation, especially the N100 notes, are "badly torn, terribly squeezed, soiled, cello taped, dirty and mutilated" and have odours "that can be dangerous to human health".

"Considering that bacteria naturally breed and live in dirty environments and objects, dirty naira notes could pose serious health risks as they have been found to contain pathogenic parasites and bacteria," he said.

Lawmakers ordered the CBN to immediately begin the withdrawal of all mutilated naira notes from banks across the country and replace them with new ones.

The House also mandated its Committee on Banking and Currency to investigate black-marketing of mint naira notes on the streets.

