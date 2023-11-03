House of Reps to oversee partners funds for science, technology development

Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, Rep. Dachung Musa Bagos, said this during the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja on Thursday.

Bagos said, “Our committee will assess the specific needs for intervention and the proper utilisation of financial support from international partners and donor agencies in the science, technology, and innovation sector''.

He said the committee was dedicated to enhancing the utilisation of grants for the benefit of the sector. He also outlined the committee’s plans, which included engaging with relevant stakeholders, conducting oversight visits to ensure compliance with the 2023 Appropriation Act.

He added that the committee is also committed to working on policies, programmes, and budgets to bolster the science and technology sector. According to him, the committee would also organise study tours and retreats to harness the potential for economic diversification and national development.