House of Reps screen NDDC board, management nominees

Chairman of the committee said he understood the enormous responsibility and pledges to carry out their duty with utmost sense of commitment.

The nominees appeared before the ad hoc committee mandated to conduct the screening in Abuja on Thursday. Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the Chairman of the committee, charged the designates to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Bola Tinubu.

She said more than ever before, the NDDC needed visionary leaders with integrity to drive the discharge of the commission’s mandate. This, according to her, is to translate to tangible impact on the lives of the people and communities in the Niger Delta.

Chiedu Ebie and Dr Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC Chairman and Managing Director/CEO designates, shared details of their career trajectories, and vision for the commission. Ebie said he understood the enormous responsibility given to them by the president, while pledging to carry out their duty with utmost sense of commitment.

He promised a harmonious relationship with members, adding that projects needed would be commissioned by the board. Ogbuku on the other hand commended the president for appointing him and to serve Nigeria through the Niger Delta, adding that his team was ready and willing to deliver for the people of Niger Delta.

Rep. Ali Isa, the Deputy Minority Leader, moved the motion for the designates to take a bow in deference to the fact that the Senate had similarly screened and confirmed the designates. He said this was also in consideration of the fact that some of the designates were former parliamentarians.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Leader of the House, Rep. Abdullahi Halims, and unanimously carried by the committee. Consequent on the ad hoc committee’s resolve to confirm all the designates, the National Assembly is expected to immediately transmit its resolution to the President.

The designates screened included; Chiedu Ebie, Chairman (Delta); Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/CEO (Bayelsa); Boma Iyaye, ED, Finance & Admin (Rivers); Victor Antai, ED, Projects (Akwa Ibom); Ifedayo Abegunde, ED, Corporate Services (Ondo).

Others included: Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa (Bayelsa); Abasi Ndikan Nkono (Akwa Ibom); Monday Igbuya (Delta); Chief Tony Okocha State (Rivers); and Patrick Aisowieren (Edo) among others. Rep. Julius Inhovbere, the leader of the House, charged the nominees to chart a new course for the very critical interventionist agency, and be just and fair to all the communities.

He further charged the designates to be guided by the fear of God and respect for the constitution in the discharge of their duties, saying that “Nigerians expect to be proud of your achievements”.

