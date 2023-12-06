ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

News Agency Of Nigeria

The house is also seeking to shore up the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry [The Guardian Nigeria]
House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Rep. Thomas Ereyitomi, Chairman, Committee on Petroleum Resources, Training Fund, said this at the inauguration of members of the committee in Abuja. According to him, the house is also seeking to shore up the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

He said the committee was committed to repositioning the manpower development drive, economic growth and diversification, fostering social development, and ensuring the global competitiveness of the country.

He noted that the committee remained one of the important committees of the house as its task remained enormous.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our appointment to this committee is a demonstration of the seriousness the house leadership attaches to this committee,” the lawmaker said.

Ereyitomi said their mandate, as outlined in the standing orders of the house, was a testament to the committee’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

“To achieve these goals, I am pleased to present our committee’s comprehensive work plan for the tenure ahead.

“This plan is designed to guide our efforts, focusing on the key areas that will enable us to fulfill our mandate effectively,” he stated.

The chairman further said the committee members called for constant training of Nigerians in the sector. He added that the lawmakers said training was a very key aspect of the oil industry and, if gotten right, would improve the sector and have a positive ripple effect on other areas of the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Amobi Ogah (Labour Party-Abia) said it was regrettable that not much had been done in training local players to boost the sector.

“The mandate of the Training Fund is meant for the training of capacity in the areas of oil and gas but today, we cannot really say that the agency has done much in training our people locally,” Ogah stated.

According to him, today we are still hiring foreigners to rebuild or maintain our refineries, and one of the major reasons for setting up this agency is to develop our people. He said the agency was saddled with the responsibility of developing people’s capacity and ability.

He added that this was to ensure that the country moved from over dependence of foreigners in oil and gas to local level.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

French Minister expresses support for EFCC's fight against economic crimes

French Minister expresses support for EFCC's fight against economic crimes

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation