House of Reps pass 2023 budget, increase figure to N21.82trn

Presenting the report of the committee on Appropriations, the Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Muktar Betara commended the chairmen and members of various committees.

He lauded their efforts at keeping to the January to December budget calendar initiated by the 9th National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget showed an increase of over N1 trillion proposed estimates of the executive.

NAN reports that out of the total sum, N967.48 billion is for statutory transfers, N6.55 trillion is for debt service, while N8.32 trillion is for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure.

The sum of N5.97 trillion is also for contributing to the development fund for capital expenditure for the year ending.

NAN reports that Buhari in a document tagged, “Budget of Fiscal Stability and Transition” reflected a total budget of N20.51 trillion which represents about N750 billion increase from the N19.76 trillion projected in the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper already passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.