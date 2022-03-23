RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

House of Reps moves to improve security along Abuja-Kaduna rail lines

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The House is concerned that the operators have been having a running battle with communities surrounding the rail lines, particularly herdsmen...

Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly. (Guardian)
Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly. (Guardian)

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Land Transport to investigate the extent to which the variation to accommodate the perimeter fencing of the rail lines was carried out and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Recommended articles

It also urged he federal government to increase the number of security personnel stationed along the Abuja-Kaduna railway line as well as increase surveillance and intelligence gathering in the surrounding areas.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the need to “Investigate the Perimeter Fencing of the Abuja-Kaduna Rail Lines,” moved by Hon. Zakaria Dauda Nyampa, during plenary session presided by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

Nyampa noted that railway is one of the oldest and most efficient means for transporting passengers and cargoes across the world.

He explained that railways in Nigeria have, for many decades suffered severe neglect, but the rail projects recently embarked upon by the federal government would contribute significantly to easing the movement of persons and goods across the country.

Nyampa recalled that the Abuja-Kaduna Railway is a standard gauge that runs through nine stations from Idu Station to Kuchibon, Asham, Jere, Gidan, Rijana, Dutse, Kakau and terminates at Rigasa in Kaduna.

He said, “The House is aware of the need to provide perimeter fencing to avoid accidents that could arise from human beings or animals crossing rail tracks and to install a digital security system to enable the operators to know when there is an impact on the rail, and consequently get the needed help.

“The House is concerned that the operators have been having a running battle with communities surrounding the rail lines, particularly herdsmen, some of whose cattle that strayed into the rail tracks were crushed by a moving train.”

Recall, in October 2021, operations at the railway were suspended following an attack by bandits.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Atiku Abubakar formally declares intention to run for president

2023: Atiku Abubakar formally declares intention to run for president

Electoral Act: Reps to report judge to NJC for empowering Malami to delete Section 84(12)

Electoral Act: Reps to report judge to NJC for empowering Malami to delete Section 84(12)

NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport

NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport

Senate confirms 7 members of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

Senate confirms 7 members of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

Fetish protest against new OAU VC is assault on intellectuals – Akeredolu

Fetish protest against new OAU VC is assault on intellectuals – Akeredolu

ASUU: Students embark on skill acquisition as strike enters fourth week

ASUU: Students embark on skill acquisition as strike enters fourth week

House of Reps moves to improve security along Abuja-Kaduna rail lines

House of Reps moves to improve security along Abuja-Kaduna rail lines

El-Rufai will oppose state police when I become Kaduna governor in 2023, says Shehu Sani

El-Rufai will oppose state police when I become Kaduna governor in 2023, says Shehu Sani

House of Reps tackle Power Minister over grid collapse

House of Reps tackle Power Minister over grid collapse

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

Fuji artist, Saheed Osupa threatens to leak Makinde's dirty secrets

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)