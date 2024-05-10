ADVERTISEMENT
House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dogonyaro died after a brief illness, on Thursday in Abuja, at the age of 46.

Rep Isah Dogonyaro, member, representing, Garki Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa [X.com]
Rep Isah Dogonyaro, member, representing, Garki Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa [X.com]

Rep. Akin Rotimi, Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dogonyaro , the distinguished Member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Reps.

“Dogonyaro died after a brief illness, on Thursday in Abuja, at the age of 46."

He said that Dogonyaro was a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment. He added that the deceased was a pillar in the House, who contributed significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis.

Others include Malaria Control, adding that he served as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee.

News Agency Of Nigeria

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

