House of Reps committee chairman dies

The House of Representatives on Monday lost one of its members, Rep Adedayo Omolafe, member, representing Akure South/North Federal Constituency of Ondo state.

Rep Adedayo Omolafe. [Vanguard]

Rep. Tunji Olawuyi, the Chairman House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness confirmed this on Monday in Abuja.

He said that Omolafe died in the early hours of Monday, and asked God to grant him a peaceful repose.

Olawuyi expressed deep regret over the demise of one of its committee members, describing him as a versatile lawmaker.

He said that Omolafe’s death was a rude shock to him and members of the committee, adding that it came at a time when his service was most needed in the House of Reps.

Olawuyi said that the lawmaker would be sorely missed by his people and the House of Reps for his untiring contributions to the development of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

He said prior to his death, Omolafe had on July 20 written on his twitter, “The truth is you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride and nothing is guaranteed.”

According to him, this suggests that Omolafe, also known as “expensive”, might have had a premonition of his death.

