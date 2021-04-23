‘Pantami must resign or you sack him’, House of Reps caucus tells Buhari

The lawmakers argued that Pantami’s continued stay in office poses a great threat to “our national security.”

In a statement on Friday, April 23, 2021, the caucus expressed support for Pantami’s resignation, saying his alleged links with global terrorist groups poses a great danger to the country.

Earlier, the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu had called for the resignation of the minister over his past comments supporting terrorist groups.

But the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said Elumelu’s motion came under a wrong order.

However, the spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu said the House was ready to hear the motion if it’s properly presented.

But in the statement by Francis Ottah Agbo, the spokesman for the caucus, the minority caucus dismissed the position of the House, saying the motion by Elumelu was properly done in accordance with the rules of the House.

The statement reads in part: We demand that Hon. Kalu should withdraw his statement and tender an unreserved apology to the Minority Leader and Nigerians for misrepresenting the rules of the House.

“Our caucus, standing with millions of Nigerians, also demands that the Speaker should immediately act on the prayers of the motion, by conveying the same as the position of the House to Mr. President, having accepted the appropriateness of the procedure and taken legislative note of the prayers therein.

“As a caucus, we stand behind the Minority Leader in insisting that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, should resign or be removed by President Muhammadu Buhari, as his continued stay in office poses a great threat to our national security.

“Insecurity is blind to creed and party colourations and this underscores why the Caucus will resist any attempt by anyone to politicise a clear existential threat to our motherland.”