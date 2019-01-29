The green chamber approved the minimum wage bill following its adoption by the ad hoc committee on the report presented to the assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

After approving the new minimum wage, House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, said the bill was passed so as to increase the welfare of workers.

He said, "Today, we passed the new national minimum wage Bill 2019 in keeping with our commitment to improve the welfare of the Nigerian workers.

"The Bill was given speedy and accelerated passage in just two legislative days as a House of the Nigerian people."

In the face of the recent development, the bill would be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

President Buhari had in the executive bill sought the approval of N27,000 as against the N30,000 agreed by the lawmakers.