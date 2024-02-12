ADVERTISEMENT
House of Representatives congratulates Super Eagles for AFCON silver medal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps added that the country has been more united because of the Super Eagles sterling performance.

House of Representatives congratulates Super Eagles for AFCON silver medal
House of Representatives congratulates Super Eagles for AFCON silver medal

The spokesman for the house, Rep. Akin Rotimi (APC-Ekiti state) in a statement on Monday said that the green chambers celebrate the entire players and coaching crew for their spirited display in Cote’d Ivoire.

He said that the lawmakers are particularly delighted with the performance of the team captain William Ekong for emerging ‘Man of the Competition’.

The Super Eagles, based on their performance at the tournament, deserved victory but narrowly lost the AFCON trophy.

“Nevertheless, they have proven that Nigeria remains the giant of Africa in sports and other endeavors.

“During the tournament, Nigerians showed that we are one great nation. Nigerians are proud of you,” the Speaker told the Super Eagles at the end of the game,” he said.

Rotimi said that the achievement of the Super Eagles would inspire not just the multitude of sports talents across the country, but countrymen and women in other spheres of influence to do more for their fatherland.

He said that the country has been more united by their sterling performance at the tournament, commending the Super Eagles for giving a good account of themselves during the games.

Speaker Abbas adds that the house under his leadership will continue to support programmes and policies that promote sports and youth development. NAN reports that the Eagles lost 2-1 to the Elephants of Ivory Coast – the host nation, in a tense, anticipated final match.

News Agency Of Nigeria

House of Representatives congratulates Super Eagles for AFCON silver medal

House of Representatives congratulates Super Eagles for AFCON silver medal

