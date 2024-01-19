ADVERTISEMENT
Hotel claims its manager dies of heart attack caused by Ibadan explosion

Nurudeen Shotayo

The BON Hotel is one of the businesses located in the area where the explosion occurred in Ibadan.

Tunde Solomon, late BON Hotel Operations Manager. [Instagram:BONHotel]

In a statement posted on its official Instagram account on Friday, January 19, 2024, the hotel said Solomon's heart attack was linked to an explosion near its facility in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

Recall that explosives stockpiled by illegal miners in a building on Dejo Oyelese Street in Bodija, Ibadan, exploded on the evening of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, throwing the entire capital city into a state of turmoil.

So far, five people have been confirmed dead from the tragedy, while 77 others sustained various degrees of injuries. The explosion also impacted not less than 58 buildings, out of which 20 suffered structural damage.

Even though the BON Hotel facility hardly suffered any structural damage, one of its staff may have just been a casualty due to the reverberating nature of the explosion.

In the statement on Friday, the management described the deceased as a dedicated worker with over 25 years of industry experience.

“We regret to inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved Operations Manager, Mr. Tunde Solomon.

“Mr. Solomon suffered a heart attack on the 17th of January 2024 and it is believed that it was a consequence of the explosion which occurred on the 16th of January 2024 at Bodija.

“Mr. Tunde Solomon was a vastly experienced member of staff with more than 25 years in the industry. His commitment to his role and his contributions to the growth of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan and the BON group in general during his tenure were invaluable.

“His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Solomon’s family during this difficult time

”Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this challenging period,” the statement said.

Pulse reported that Governor Seyi Makinde said the Oyo State government has obtained information about the company that was using the building from which the aforementioned explosion started.

He also assured residents of the state that everyone involved, directly or remotely, in the cause of the incident would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

