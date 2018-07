news

As part of efforts by the Army to clear the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast, the Nigerian Military have destroyed some houses occupied by members of the terrorist sect in Bama, Borno state.

Some Nigerians -- mostly women and children -- held hostage by Boko Haram insurgents were also rescued by the Army on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

The Army also recovered guns and explosives devises from the insurgents who were killed.

See pictures below: