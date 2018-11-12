APC's Imo governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma, arrested in Abuja

news

Imo State governorship candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel For Recovery of Public Property said it arrested the lawmaker on Sunday, November 11.

According to a statement by the chairman of the Panel, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, Senator Uzodinma was arrested for the failure of his company to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar channel.

He added that the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial district has been evading arrest for about a year.

The statement read, "This evening, at about 8:20pm, operatives of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel For Recovery of Public Property at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport arrested the APC governorship candidate in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, after disembarking from an Air Peace P47324 flight from Lagos.

"The panel is investigating economic sabotage against Senator Uzodinma arising out of the failure of his company to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar channel awarded by the NPA."

INEC confirms Uzodinma as APC Candidate

Senator Uzodinma's arrest comes days after his name was published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the governorship candidate for the APC in Imo state.

INEC published Uzodinma's name following a decision by a court to strike out a suit filed by the faction of Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Uche Nwosu, governor Okorocha's son-in-law, had earlier filed a suit stopping INEC from accepting any other person's name as the APC governorship candidate in Imo.