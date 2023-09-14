Hoodlums kill Labour Party chieftain in Abia.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said this in a statement on Thursday in Aba.

Chinaka said that the 70-year-old chieftain, Zachary Nmaduka also known as Power Zack M, hailed from Ezieke Akpukpa Uturu in Isiukwuato Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said that the deceased was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa Community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, they recovered Nmaduka’s lifeless body.

“Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary Uturu,” Chinaka said.