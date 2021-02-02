Police Public Relations Officer Geoffrey Ogbonna in the command confirmed this on Tuesday in Aba, observing that the hoodlums came on Monday at about 3 a.m.

Ogbonna said that the hoodlums who attacked the police station also burnt the station and its operational vehicles.

“In the course of that attack, one inspector lost his life, another policewoman was seriously injured.

“The hoodlums then broke into the armoury of the police at the station and stole some arms, including the gun of the inspector who was killed.

“They also burnt down the station and the vehicles parked in the premises, including one of our serviceable patrol vans.

“The body of the inspector has been taken to the mortuary while the policewoman is being treated,” he said.

Ogbonna said the police in Abia had begun investigations to unravel the cause of the attack.

He urged the residents to be watchful and be on the lookout in their communities for intruders and unknown faces.

He also called on hoteliers to volunteer credible information on certain visitors who would want to leave the hotels at midnight to commit crimes.

The police promised to protect the details of anybody who volunteered information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.