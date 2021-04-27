RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hoodlums invade, set Federal High Court Abakaliki ablaze – Police

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The premises of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki was in the early hours of Tuesday set ablaze by yet to be identified hoodlums.

Hoodlums invade, set Federal High Court Abakaliki ablaze. [thenigerialawyer]
Hoodlums invade, set Federal High Court Abakaliki ablaze. [thenigerialawyer] Pulse Nigeria

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ebonyi, Mrs Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that no arrest had been made.

Recommended articles

She however, said that the command had began investigation to unmask those behind the attack with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday wielding dangerous weapons stormed the federal high court premises and burnt part of the building.

“Though no arrest has been made, but investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, has promised to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Odah said.

Meanwhile, a detachment of the Nigerian Mobile Police (MOPOL) has been drafted to the area to secure the court premises.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation