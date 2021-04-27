Hoodlums invade, set Federal High Court Abakaliki ablaze – Police

She however, said that the command had began investigation to unmask those behind the attack with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday wielding dangerous weapons stormed the federal high court premises and burnt part of the building.

“Though no arrest has been made, but investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, has promised to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Odah said.