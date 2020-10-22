A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the hoodlums stormed the town, claiming to be protesting against police brutality.

The Oyo/Osun Area Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kayode Wey, confirmed the attack on the customs base in Iseyin.

Wey, however, said the customs office in Iseyin was not burnt and no lives was lost.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that there was an attack and nobody was injured and our office was not burnt.

“Officers belongings like mattresses and other personal belongings were carted away.

“As I speak to you now, I have not heard of any destruction on our building.

“It was a general attack on the entire Iseyin township, police and everybody including us was attack in the area,” the Customs spokesman said.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, was not successful as his phone was engaged and he did not respond to text message sent to him.