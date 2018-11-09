Pulse.ng logo
Hoodlums invade Ondo Assembly as speaker, deputy sacked

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hoodlums humiliated lawmakers, staff and journalists as they had a field day in spite of the heavy presence of security personnel.

Hoodlums took over the Ondo State House of Assembly on Friday following the removal from office of Speaker Bamidele Oloyelogun and his Deputy, Ogundeji Iroji.

Oloyelogun, representing Ifedore Constituency, and Ogundeji, representing Odigbo Constituency II, were removed by two-third majority of the assembly amid rancour.

The two lawmakers were said to have been impeached over alleged “gross misconduct and incompetence”.

Meanwhile, Olamide George, representing Akure North Constituency, was elected as the new Speaker and Abimbola Fajolu, representing Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo, as the new Deputy Speaker by that removed the two principal officers.

Fatai Olotu, a member of the group and representing the Akoko North East, told journalists that both men had been sworn in.

However, the impeached speaker, who later held a plenary with his group shortly after the hoodlums chased away the new faction, said he remained the speaker of the Assembly as their impeachment did not follow due process.

Oleyelogun urged his supporters and people of the state to remain calm and be law-abiding, insisting that the impeachment would not stand.

He said the newly elected speaker and 15 other members of the assembly had been suspended for ‘unruly conduct’ and that the assembly activities had been adjourned indefinitely.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

