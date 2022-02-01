RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hoodlums destroy Atiku’s campaign office in Gombe, set PDP Secretariat ablaze

Bayo Wahab

A PDP supporter in Gombe said APC members are responsible for the burning of the secretariat.

The campaign office of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in Gombe State has been set ablaze by suspected political thugs.

The office located near Investment Quarters had its windows vandalised, while other items like Air Conditioners were carted away.

The thugs also burnt the Gombe State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They were said to have stormed the party secretariat, located along Bauchi road, around 1:30 am.

According to Punch, a supporter of the opposition party, Muntari Kulsi, explained that the office was set on fire at about 1:30 am, adding the hoodlums are members of the All Progressives Congress.

He said, “The source is All Progressives Congress and its people. Both offices that are about four kilometres away from each other cannot naturally catch fire at once”.

“Our guys here saw the thugs, they came in three cars with several weapons, the security guard stationed at the office was overpowered by the thugs and had to run for their lives.”

Also, the PDP Chairman in the state, General Audu Kwaskebe (Rtd), has accused the APC Youth Leader in the state, Kawu Lero, of spearheading the burning of the secretariat.

The State PRO of the APC, Mr Moses Kyari, has replied Lero saying the PDP members were responsible for the burning of their office.

Kyari alleged that the party members burnt the office “due internal crisis over control of the party structure.”

Bayo Wahab

