Hoodlums attempt attack on Dangote Refinery

Ima Elijah

Police foil attack on Dangote Refinery

Security operatives in the early hours of yesterday Monday March 28, 2022 foiled an attempted attack on Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a press release by the Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, sighted by Pulse.

According to the state police, armed hoodlums numbering about twenty who gained access to the refinery through the lagoon side were repelled while attempting to cart away already-installed armored cables in the refinery.

The hoodlums on sighting security operatives fled the scene. One of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital.

Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the security at the refinery be fortified.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

