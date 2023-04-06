Holy Communion is compulsory for all Christians – Cleric.

Bakare stated this on Thursday, during the Holy Communion Service at Christ Apostolic Church, Iloro District Coordinating Council (DCC), Pedro Street, Iloro Area, Ile-Ife.

He said “whenever we are observing this service, we are using it to proclaim the gospel of Christ and win souls for Him.”

According to him, anyone taking the bread and drinking the wine unworthy, would fall sick spiritually and physically.

He explained that Christians are swallowing Christ when taking Holy Communion, for Christ is the living bread. There is no assurance of eternity for any Christians that didn’t take Holy Communion.

“Bread is Heavenly food once sanctified, for Christ Himself is the Heavenly food.

“For he is the bread which came down from heaven, he that eats of this bread shall live forever.

“Whosoever eats my flesh and drinks my Blood have eternal life and I will raise him up at the last day,” the Cleric expressed.

Pastor Bakare stated that there’ll be two resurrections – those that believed and take Holy Communion to eternal life and others to eternal doom.

The Superintendent charged all Christians to always ask for help from above to assure their living in Christ.

Quoting from the bible, he said Jesus instructed “He that eats my flesh and drink my blood dwells in me, and I in him; abide in me and I in you, as the branch cannot bear fruit on itself, except it abides in the vine, no more can he, except he abide in me.

“I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abides in me; and I in Him, the same bring forth much fruit; for without me, ye can do nothing,” he quoted Jesus as saying.