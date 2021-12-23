Hizbah denies inviting Miss Nigeria’s parents for questioning

The news had claimed that the religious body had perceived the contestant’s participation in a pageantry as running afoul of its religious tenets which it intended to question her parents about.

The Director General of the Hizbah Board Dr. Aliyu Musa Kibiya has now come out to categorically state that the news is false and that the body has not at any point deemed it fit to invite Shatu Barko or even her parents for any questioning whatsoever.

The news he claimed was a mischievous machination of creative minds who wanted to drag the organisation into disrepute with the unfounded news.

He explained: “We never at any time issued any instruction inviting her or her parents for questioning. It was a deliberate fake news. Hizbah only preached against the immoral acts of nudity and revealing the forbidden parts of the body of a woman which is sinful”