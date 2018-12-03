Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

HIV couples give birth to 72 negative babies in Bauchi

HIV couples give birth to 72 negative babies in Bauchi

Alkali disclosed this at a news conference to mark the 2018 World AIDS Day celebration in Bauchi on Sunday.

  • Published:
An HIV-positive woman collects her anti-retroviral drugs in Lagos, Nigeria. play HIV couples give birth to 72 negative babies in Bauchi (David Levene/Guardian)

Dr Muhammad Alkali, the Chairman, Bauchi State Agency for the Control HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy And Malaria (BACATMA), says some HIV positive couples has given birth to 72 negative and healthy babies in the state.

Alkali disclosed this at a news conference to mark the 2018 World AIDS Day celebration in Bauchi on Sunday.

“Around 156 HIV couples in the state have kicked the dreaded infection in the womb with medical interventions.

“The 72 babies of HIV-positive couples have delivered them healthy and negative of HIV,” Alkali said.

According to him, since the establishment of the agency in 2008, it organised and supported matched making marriages of 156 couples resulting in the delivery of 72 babies tested negative.

He said the agency also procured and distributed 120,000 units of HIV rapid test kits to 323 health facilities to strengthen prevention of mother to child transmission of the virus.

Alkali said the agency is supporting HIV/AIDS victims with food stuff of varying functions in the body to encourage the people living with HIV.

The state Chairman of Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, Malam Usman Abubakar, commended the agency for helping to organise the marriage of couples living with HIV/AIDS in the state.

Abubakar noted that the state government had spent about N3.8 million on the project by paying between N20,000 and N30,000 as bride price for each couple who got married during the period.

The government supported and organised marriages that had brought our members closed to people and government which impacted positively and encourage the impressive number of babies that tested negative to the HIV virus,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku 'gets' US visa after 13-years, jets out of Nigeriabullet
2 EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airportbullet
3 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for...bullet

Related Articles

APO Secretary Pompeo Announces Latest Lifesaving the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Results
Yellow Fever: Plateau Govt sets Nov. 21 for preventive mass vaccination
FG says around 60 million Nigerians suffer from mental illness
APO GE Healthcare collaborates with Beyond Zero Initiative to increase access to primary healthcare services
Mrs Ajimobi pledges to take AIDS response to higher level
Blood: Nigeria needs 2m pints yearly for emergencies - Red Cross
Lifestyle This company is making cheap condoms for Nigeria and other African countries
New drug for treating HIV/AIDS tests 99% effective
If you are Nigerian, you are expected to live for 55 years only
How Bobrisky became an unlikely female style icon

Local

4 Ways Buhari answered those who say he is Jubril from Sudan
4 Ways Buhari responded to those who call him Jubril from Sudan
#THERACE: Registered Political Parties In Nigeria
2019: Don’t arm youths with weapons, drugs, Emir urges politicians
DSS seals entrance to NASS as plot to impeach Saraki thickens
NASS: Union fixes Tuesday to protest unpaid salaries, allowances
Boko Haram: I-G deploys additional 2,000 personnel to North East
X
Advertisement