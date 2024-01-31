'History will not forgive us if we fail,' Akpabio warns senators

Akpabio said this at plenary on Tuesday when he welcomed senators back from their Christmas break.

“We must traverse uncharted territory, break new ground, and find the building blocks needed to create a great and united country.

“These blocks are courage, unity, integrity, and strategy.

“We must justify the trust vested in us by diligently addressing the challenges facing our nation and striving for the betterment of society.

“History and future generations will not forgive us if we squander this opportunity or fail to leave our mark on the annals of time,” he said.

Akpabio added: “Let us use our time in this revered chamber to delve into pressing issues, engage in passionate and respectful debates, and craft legislation that reflects the needs and aspirations of the people we represent.

“In the coming months, we will face a multitude of challenges, from economic recovery and healthcare reform to national security and social justice.”

He also urged the senators to continue to work and collaborate with the executive under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership without compromising their independence as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Let us be champions for the marginalised and the voiceless, advocates of justice and equality.

“Our purpose should be twofold, to do as much good as we can to all the people we can, and to prevent any injustices from befalling anyone in our great nation, for injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

“As we embark on this new legislative session, let us be inspired by the limitless potential of what we can achieve together.

“Let us remember that the work we do here has the power to transform lives, uplift communities, and shape the destiny of our great nation and the fortunes of our continent,” he stated.

Akpabio added: “We must be bold in our vision, unwavering in our commitment, and steadfast in our dedication to the principles of democracy and good governance.

“Let us embark on this new chapter with a sense of purpose and a determination to make a difference.

“Together, let us strive for excellence, serve with integrity, and leave a lasting legacy of progress for future generations.