History made as NTA secures exclusive broadcasting rights for 2024 AFCON

Ima Elijah

The announcement comes as a surprise after Multichoice, the owners of DSTV and Super Sports, failed to secure the rights.

The monumental deal guarantees that every moment of the continental football extravaganza will be aired on NTA.

The announcement comes as a surprise after Multichoice, the owners of DSTV and Super Sports, failed to secure the rights for the highly coveted football spectacle as in previous years.

The Africa Cup of Nations, also known as the TotalEnergies AFCON or simply AFCON or CAN, is widely recognised as Africa's premier international men's association football competition.

The 2024 edition, set to kick off on Saturday, 13 January 2024, and culminate on Sunday, 11 February 2024, will take place in the vibrant football nation of Cote d'Ivoire.

NTA has joined forces with Afro Sports, sealing a game-changing memorandum of understanding. This strategic partnership ensures that NTA will broadcast all 52 electrifying matches of the AFCON tournament.

