Hisbah seizes 1,426 bottles of alcoholic beverages

Dahiru said the command also seized a 25-litre jerry of local beer, popularly called “burukutu”.

He explained that the alcoholic beverages were confiscated when the Hisbah personnel raided hotels, drinking joints and spots in the two affected areas.

The commander added 15 suspects, including a woman, were apprehended in the raids.

According to him, 177 bottles of assorted beer, 25-litre of burkutu and 14 suspects were arrested on April 3, in Gumel Local Government Area.

“The Hisbah raided three beer parlours in Gumel LGA; namely Awala Hotel, located on Gujungu road; Sabuwar Sahara, located behind LG Secretariat; and Gidan Mama Mai Burkutu.

“In these raids, we were able to arrest 14 persons, including a woman who sells burukitu.

“In these raids also, we were able to seize 177 bottles of beer and 25ltr of burukitu,” he said.

Dahiru further stated that 1,249 bottles of assorted beer and 143 empty cartons were confiscated when the Hisbah raided a beer parlour in Takur Aduwa area of Dutse on March 4.

“On March 4, Hisbah personnel raided Bone beer parlour in Takur Aduwa in Dutse Local Government Area.

“During this raid, we confiscated 1,249 bottles of beer, 143 empty cartons, a car with registration number MG 194 XA,” Dahiru said.

He added that one person suspected to be the owner of the beer was also arrested.

The commander, who enjoined residents to be law abiding, said all the items and suspects were handed over to the police for further action.

Dahiru further emphasised that consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited across the state.