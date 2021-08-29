Hisbah explains why the rich and the poor get different treatment

The Shariah police also refuted the claim that it doesn’t punish the rich when they commit the same offence with the poor.

It would be recall that Hisbah was recently criticised for turning blind eyes to the wedding event involving the family of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero.

The President's son, Yusuf Buhari recently married the daughter of Emir, Zahra Bayero at her father's palace with the bride wearing an off-the-shoulder gown that Hisbah is expected to have considered offensive.

Reacting to the allegation against Hisbah, a director at the board, Aliyu Kibiya while speaking on Freedom Radio said it is against Islamic teachings to criticise a leader in public.

He said, “Although we call on everybody in the society to do the right thing, we make the call on a case by case basis.”

“It is against the tenets of Islam to mount the podium and call out leaders. There are ways to caution a leader without criticizing him in public.”

However, Hisbah’s Commander-General, Haroun Ibn-Sina, in a separate interview on Freedom Radio maintained that the board had on several occassions arrested the children of the rich.