RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hisbah confiscates 1,906 bottles of alcoholic drinks in Jigawa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Jigawa Hisbah Board, says it confiscated 1,906 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks in its various operations in the state in 2021.

Hisbah confiscates 1,906 bottles of alcoholic drinks in Jigawa.
Hisbah confiscates 1,906 bottles of alcoholic drinks in Jigawa.

Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, the state Hisbah Commander, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Dahiru said that the drinks were confiscated during raids by Hisbah operatives at different drinking points and hotels in the state.

He said 92 suspects including commercial sex workers were apprehended for immoral acts during the raids.

“The suspects were apprehended for immoral acts including gambling, prostitution of organising dance party during wedding ceremonies among others.

“The board was also able to close down brothels across the state within the period under review,” he said.

Dahiru, who reiterated that consumption of alcohol was prohibited among Muslim faithful in the state, urged residents not to engage in immoral acts and other vices capable of destroying the society.

He added that the confiscated drinks as well as the suspects have been handed over to the police for further action.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt suspends NURTW operations in Idumota

Lagos Govt suspends NURTW operations in Idumota

Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill, agree with Senate on consensus

Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill, agree with Senate on consensus

Former Lagos SSG Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead

Former Lagos SSG Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead

Hisbah confiscates 1,906 bottles of alcoholic drinks in Jigawa

Hisbah confiscates 1,906 bottles of alcoholic drinks in Jigawa

NURTW apologises to Sanwo-Olu over Idumota crisis

NURTW apologises to Sanwo-Olu over Idumota crisis

Zamfara Assembly lauds security operatives for repelling attack in Gusau

Zamfara Assembly lauds security operatives for repelling attack in Gusau

Plateau lawmaker writes Wikipedia, seeks correction of wrong information

Plateau lawmaker writes Wikipedia, seeks correction of wrong information

NAFDAC bans production of alcohol in sachets, pet bottles below 200ml

NAFDAC bans production of alcohol in sachets, pet bottles below 200ml

COVID -19: NCDC logs 2 additional deaths, 241 new infections

COVID -19: NCDC logs 2 additional deaths, 241 new infections

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)