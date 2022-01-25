Hisbah confiscates 1,906 bottles of alcoholic drinks in Jigawa.

Dahiru said that the drinks were confiscated during raids by Hisbah operatives at different drinking points and hotels in the state.

He said 92 suspects including commercial sex workers were apprehended for immoral acts during the raids.

“The suspects were apprehended for immoral acts including gambling, prostitution of organising dance party during wedding ceremonies among others.

“The board was also able to close down brothels across the state within the period under review,” he said.

Dahiru, who reiterated that consumption of alcohol was prohibited among Muslim faithful in the state, urged residents not to engage in immoral acts and other vices capable of destroying the society.