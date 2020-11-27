The Kano State Hisbah Board has prohibited the mention of 'Black Friday' in the northwestern state.

Black Friday is a tag used around the world to signify a period when businesses sell their goods at discounted rates.

In a letter addressed to Cool FM, a radio station in Kano, the Hisbah board said it had received a complaint regarding the Black Friday Sales set to commence on Friday, November 27, 2020.

The November 26 letter expressed its concern about the use of 'Black Friday' noting that a majority of Kano's Muslim population consider Friday a holy day.

"In view of the foregoing, you are requested to stop calling the day 'Black Friday' with immediate effect," the letter read.

The board warned that its operatives will ensure compliance through surveillance, so as to avoid the the 'occurrence of immoral activities'.

The Hisbah board is responsible for the enforcement of the Sharia law in northern Nigerian states that have implemented the Islamic code.