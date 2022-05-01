Hisbah bans dancing, use of fireworks during Sallah celebration in Jigawa.

Dahiru said the operatives would synergise with other security agencies in the state to provide adequate security during the festive period.

He explained that the operatives were also expected to assist in crowd and traffic control during the period.

The commander added that the personnel had been advised to act professionally in the discharge of their duties.

“Also, residents are advised to be law abiding and behave in orderly manner so as to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

“We’re using this opportunity to warn residents that our men will go after anyone that engages in immoral activities and other social vices such as Dj dance, Gala, as well as sale and use of fireworks, popularly known as ‘knock out’,” the commander warned.