The Hisbah Commander in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday.
Hisbah bans dancing, use of fireworks during Sallah celebration in Jigawa
The commander said that the personnel had been advised to act professionally in the discharge of their duties.
Dahiru said the operatives would synergise with other security agencies in the state to provide adequate security during the festive period.
He explained that the operatives were also expected to assist in crowd and traffic control during the period.
“Also, residents are advised to be law abiding and behave in orderly manner so as to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebration.
“We’re using this opportunity to warn residents that our men will go after anyone that engages in immoral activities and other social vices such as Dj dance, Gala, as well as sale and use of fireworks, popularly known as ‘knock out’,” the commander warned.
Dahiru, therefore, advised parents and guardians to monitor the movements of their wards during the festivity in order not to be involved in acts capable of disturbing public peace.
