His wise counsel will be sorely missed - Tinubu mourns Oba Balogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu also celebrated the Oba’s remarkable life of service to his people, state, and the nation.

Oba Dr Moshood Olalekan-Balogun (Credit: Platinum Post)

This is contained in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday in Abuja. He said the President commiserated with the family of Olubadan, government of Oyo State, Olubadan-in-Council, Oyo State Traditional Council and people of Ibadanland over the loss.

Ngelale said that Tinubu mourned the Olubadan and celebrated the Oba’s remarkable life of service to his people, state, and the nation.

His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, was an exceptional king who used his ancestral stool in the service of humanity. He was compassionate, courageous, and an unrelenting advocate of the pristine ideals of peace, honesty, and unity.

”His wise counsel will be sorely missed at this time in the life of our country.”

He added that the President urged all who are in mourning to find solace in the immortal legacies of the Olubadan, stating that he lived eternally in his good deeds and in the memories of everyone touched by his essence.

The Presidential spokesman said Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those mourning the sad loss. The Olubadan died on Thursday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan after a brief illness and would be buried on Friday, according to Islamic rites.

Balogun was a former federal legislator in the upper chambers and an accomplished businessman before ascending the throne. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the first-class traditional ruler ascended the throne on March 11, 2022 after the demise of his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

News Agency Of Nigeria

