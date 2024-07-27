His death a regrettable loss to Anambra - Gov Soludo mourns Ifeanyi Ubah

In a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, Soludo described Ubah as an outstanding Nigerian whose impact on the polity and business sphere was quite significant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senator Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial district at the National Assembly, died in his hotel room in the early hours of Saturday in London.

“Sen. Ubah’s death came as a sorely regrettable loss to Anambra South and Anambra state as a whole, at this difficult time that Ndigbo and Nigeria just lost another patriot in Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“He was a prominent son of Anambra state and an outstanding Nigerian whose impact on the polity and business sphere was quite significant.

“As the representative of Anambra South Senatorial District, and the CEO of Capital Oil, his contributions to the development of Anambra state and Nigeria are also quite commendable.

“He was also a magnanimous philanthropist whose generosity touched countless lives as an employer of labour and a businessman of remarkable vision and acumen,” he said.

The governor said that in spite of their political differences and contestations, Sen. Ubah remained a dear younger brother and friend as his selfless passion for the progress of Anambra would be missed.