Ezekwesili accuses Ghanaians of claiming Nigeria's bests

Ima Elijah

She cited instances where Ghanaians claimed the achievements of Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage and Hilda Bassey.

In a tweet on Monday, May 15, 2023, Ezekwesili cited instances where Ghanaians claimed the achievements of Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage and Hilda Bassey.

Ezekwesili observed that Tiwa Savage, who performed at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, was falsely claimed to be Ghanaian on the internet.

Hilda Bassey, who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours, has also been claimed by some Ghanaians.

Ezekwesili found the situation amusing and wondered how it began.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

