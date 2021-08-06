RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hijrah: Gov Oyetola declares Monday, Aug 9 as public holiday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has declared Monday, Aug. 9, as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic new year — Hijrah 1443 AH.

Gboyega Oyetola is Governor of Osun State (Osun State government)
Gboyega Oyetola is Governor of Osun State (Osun State government)

The information is in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Tajudeen Lawal on Friday in Osogbo.

Recommended articles

The governor enjoined both Muslims and people of other religions to use the holiday to pray for the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hijrah is the first day in the Islamic New Year Calendar.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hijrah: Gov Oyetola declares Monday, Aug 9 as public holiday

CJN approves appointment of Acting Supreme Court Registrar

President Buhari approves change of ministry’s name

Inspector, 3 bandits die as gunmen attack Imo police division

Under no guise should press freedom be restrained – Fayemi

Mothers diagnosed with COVID-19 can still breastfeed – Expert

12 doctors suspended, 3 others barred over professional misconduct

JTF intercepts hundreds of migrating Fulani herdsmen in Kwara

State governments responsible for most of doctors’ demands - FG