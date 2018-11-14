Hijab: Lagos students wearing covering is big deal

news

The Lagos State government has lifted the ban on Hijab in public schools, a circular from Alausa has made clear. Hijab is the covering female Muslims adorn to show piety, modesty and decency.

“Since the case of the use of hijab in Lagos State is still pending in the Supreme court of Nigeria, status quo be maintained, to avoid contempt of the court, that is students be allowed to wear hijabs on school uniforms but same must be short, smart, neat and in the same colour of the uniform (skirt),” the circular read.

This Lagos hijab case was in court for a while

In 2014, a Lagos High Court ruled against the wearing of hijabs in schools. An Appeal Court upturned this judgment in 2016, however, stating that the ban was discriminatory against Muslim students.

The Lagos State government thereafter took the case to the Supreme Court and placed a ban on the hijab in schools in August of 2018.

But this new circular has now granted permission to Muslim students to adorn the hijab should they choose to, as a way of maintaining the status quo until the case is determined by the Supreme Court.

The circular added that: “Furthermore, schools management are advised to downplay comments and disciplinary actions on the use of smart hijabs until the final determination of the case by the Supreme Court.

“No student should be discriminated against in any form on the basis of religion.

“All principals and teachers must be sensitized to comply accordingly. You are enjoined to adhere strictly to these recommendations.”

Hijab wearing was also controversial in Osun State

The subject of wearing hijabs in school often stirs intense debate across Nigeria.

In June of 2016, Muslims dragged the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola led Osun state government before the court over the refusal of some ‘Christian’ public schools to allow their female students wear the hijab.

The Principal of Christ African Middle School, Osogbo, Mrs. Micha, reportedly walked Muslim students out of her school for wearing the hijab.

Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court ruled in favour of the Muslims; as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) raged and kicked.

Falola declared the wearing of hijab lawful, citing the right to freedom as enshrined in the nation's constitution.

But the Christians didn't like the ruling and protested in an interesting way

After the judgment, the Osun State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) instructed Christian pupils to adorn church robes to school if the state government was going to implement the ruling.

A few pupils and students obeyed and wore church and choir robes to school the next day.

The move by CAN set off a religious debate in Osun; pitting Christians against Muslims.

Governor Aregbesola, a Muslim, was accused of instigating a hijab crisis in his own state and was forced to defend himself.

"If I permitted hijab, would the Muslims have gone to court to challenge it? Is that not contradictory? Is it a crime that I am a Muslim, is it because I struggle to be a good Muslim that everything I do is being misunderstood? I think I don’t deserve all these lies against me.

“There is nothing religious in any of our policies. The fact on ground contradicts our opposition’s claim. The choice of my Deputy Governor tells it all, I knew she is a Pentecotalist of the highest order before I picked her.

“Everything we have done in the line of education is in line with the resolution of our education summit. Against all speculations, I have not ordered the use of hijab, I challenge anybody with evidence to come out and show that I have made a proclamation on hijab", the governor said.

In December of 2017, Law graduate Amasa Firdaus, wasn't called to the bar for wearing a hijab underneath her wig. In June of 2018, the body of benchers finally ruled that spotting a hijab wasn't going to stop anyone from being called to bar and Firdaus was subsequently invited to the next call to bar ceremony.

Firdaus described the change in policy from the Nigerian law school as a victory for all Muslims.

Muslims are quite happy with this Lagos state ruling

The Muslim society in Nigeria has hailed the Lagos hijab directive as a commendable intervention.

“This circular approving wearing of hijab by students on their school uniform within and outside school premises, will ensure peace and order in our schools and stability in the state’s education system.

“We hereby call on female Muslim students to enjoy their rights without fear of molestation. While exhibiting their rights, they should remain law abiding and be good ambassadors of the religion of peace”, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) said in a statement issued by Alhaji Saheed Ashafa.

Nigeria runs a secular federation split between a predominantly Muslim North and a predominantly Christian South.

Lagos is often regarded as Nigeria’s melting pot with a diverse 20 million populace and cosmopolitan culture.