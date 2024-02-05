ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

High Court rejects bail for Rivers House of Assembly Arson suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge refused to grant them bail on the ground that the defendants did not provide special circumstances to warrant their respective release.

Rivers House of Assembly [ChannelsTV]
Rivers House of Assembly [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, in a ruling, refused to grant them bail on the ground that the defendants did not provide special circumstances to warrant their respective release from remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Justice Olajuwon held that the defendants, who were charged with capital offences that bothered on terrorism, required extra circumstances’ evidence which they failed to supply before the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five defendants are; Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald and Ochueja Thank god.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering a ruling on the bail applications, Olajuwon said the defendants, especially Chime Ezebalike and Prince Oladele, failed to give cogent and verifiable evidence to back up their application request.

The judge held that in their affidavits in support of the application deposed to by Mariam Alawiye, an office assistant, claimed to have obtained information and exhibits on the defendants from some persons, but refused to share the identities of the persons with the court.

Olajuwon said to worsen the situation, the deponent did also not make any documents or exhibits available to the court to support all her assertions in the affidavit evidence. The judge explained that an affidavit evidence must supply names of those who volunteered information about defendants in a criminal charge as stipulated by Section 115 of the Evidence Act.

She held that rather than containing facts as required by law, the affidavit contained extraneous issues that were not relevant to persuade any court to grant bail.

She also disagreed with an assertion by the deponent that the defendants would not jump bail, commit any other offence or interfere with witness and investigation, adding that the claims were vague and hearsay because the deponent did not establish or produce any evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge added that the offences with which the defendants were charged, were not ordinarily bailable. In the application of Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Justice Olajuwon said that the claim of his 10 years of chronic hypertension and high blood pressure was not supported by any medical documents.

Besides, the judge held that the counterclaim by the Inspector-General (I-G) of the Police that the sickness could be managed by medical personnel of the prison was not disputed Justice Olajuwon, therefore, ordered them to remain in the correctional centre pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Olajuwon, who granted an accelerated hearing in the matter, fixed February 8 for the commencement of trial. NAN reports that the five defendants were, on January 25, arraigned on seven counts bordering on terrorism charges.

They were alleged to have invaded, vandalised and burnt down Rivers assembly on December 29, 2023, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/25/2024 preferred against them by the I-G.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention

FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention

High Court rejects bail for Rivers House of Assembly Arson suspects

High Court rejects bail for Rivers House of Assembly Arson suspects

Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023

Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023

Nigeria Data Protection Sector records ₦6.2 billion revenue in 2023

Nigeria Data Protection Sector records ₦6.2 billion revenue in 2023

Citizens in Minna protest high cost of living as they block major roads

Citizens in Minna protest high cost of living as they block major roads

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

LP's Asama emerges winner in Jos North/Bassa federal constituency rerun

LP's Asama emerges winner in Jos North/Bassa federal constituency rerun

APC's Zock emerges winner in Kaduna Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency rerun

APC's Zock emerges winner in Kaduna Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency rerun

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers [NAN]

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers