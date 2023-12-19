High Court Judge abducted, police launch investigation in Akwa Ibom

The incident, which unfolded on Monday, December 18, 2023, along the Uyo-Okobo road, saw the judge and her driver taken hostage, while her police orderly tragically lost his life in the brutal attack.

SP Odiko Macdon, the police command's spokesperson, verified the unsettling event on Tuesday in Uyo, stating that an immediate investigation had been initiated to track down the kidnappers and secure the safe release of the judge and her driver.

“The Command has received that report, a very bad dastardly act indeed," Macdon said.

"We are on it, and the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter. We will spare no resources to ensure that she reunites with her family."

Expressing condolences to the deceased police orderly's family, Macdon lamented the tragic turn of events, emphasising that such incidents are not reflective of Akwa Ibom's character.

“It is very unfortunate; this is not what Akwa Ibom is known for,” Macdon remarked.

He reassured the public, urging them to continue with their normal activities while stating the commitment of the police command to collaborate with sister security agencies to maintain peace in the state.

“We enjoin the good people of Akwa Ibom to go about their lawful businesses," Macdon added, warning criminals that the state is no longer a haven for their nefarious activities.

