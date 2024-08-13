High Court extends order restricting Abuja protesters to national stadium

The judge gave the order following an application to that effect filed by Dr Ogwu Onoja SAN on behalf of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT). At the resumed hearing, none of the 12 defendants appeared in court and had no legal representation.

The defendants in the suit are; Omoyele Sowore, Damilare Adenola, Adama Ukpabi, Tosin Harsogba, persons unknown, Inspector General IG of Police, and Commissioner of Police.

Others are; the Director General of the State Security Service, Director General, Nigeria Civil Defense Corps, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air staff, and Chief of Naval Staff as 1st to 12th respondents.

However, the FCT Minister through his lawyer, drew the attention of the Judge to a statement issued by one Damilare Adenola where she threatened that the nationwide protests may be extended beyond the initial 10 days.

Onoja SAN argued that, since they were not in court and no one knew their next plan of action;

"It would be in order to extend the order to ensure that peace of the FCT was not unjustly disrupted.”

In a brief ruling, the judge granted the request and affirmed that the order of July 31 remained valid and in force. Oriji further ordered that the defendants should be served with the hearing notice before the next adjourned date. He subsequently adjourned until August 22 for a hearing of the motion on notice.

In his ruling on July 31, Justice Oriji, recognised the rights of the protesters to embark on the protest, however restricted them to the Stadium in view of the genuine fears expressed by the minister.

“In the light of the above, the court considers it appropriate and expedient to grant an order under the omnibus or general prayer to ensure that the rights of the protesters are guaranteed.

"He added that the protest does not negatively or adversely affect the rights of other citizens to move about and to ensure that properties and other public facilities are not destroyed”, the judge held.