RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria High Commission in Kenya has refuted an online media report alleging the targeting and killing of Nigerians in the East African country.

High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya.
High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya.

Read Also

It urged the public to refrain from interfacing with faceless groups or individuals who invest shamelessly in propagating irritants injurious to the cordial diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Kenya.

It also urged Nigerians in Kenya to go about their activities within the provisions of the laws of the host country.

The High Commission added that it remained resolute in executing its responsibilities and functions with every sense of professionalism and patriotism to Nigeria and to Nigerians.

“A parody news item released by an online platform on Aug. 31 and captioned "Nigerians in Kenya have raised alarm over targeted killings…is a concoction replete with falsehood and unfounded allegations.

“The Nigerian High Commission in Kenya is not irked by the falsehood and frivolous allegations and will continue to conduct its statutory obligations on behalf of Nigeria and Nigerians in Kenya.

“The High Commission, in line with statutory obligations, is devoted to the proper treatment of Nigerian nationals in Kenya and acts expeditiously on their behalf.

“Contrary to claims of extrajudicial killings of Nigerians in Kenya by police operatives, there is no such incident. Rather, Nigerians have been supported where necessary to engage the host authorities in line with local laws,’’ it stated.

The High Commission stated also that a syndicate of bad elements was out to tarnish its image.

“The High Commission is aware of a syndicate which desires to tarnish its purposeful engagements and successes.

“Members of the syndicate, who have been beneficiaries of the service excellence of the High Commission, have consistently failed in their efforts to riot and unleash mayhem on the High Commission and its personnel.

“Their schemes include phony online videos, unsubstantiated petitions and threats to officials of the Mission, and campaigns to close the High Commission and create a diplomatic row with the host government.

“The issue of concern in the parody news publication is the abduction of a Nigerian national on July 26 July.

“This is a sensitive subject of on-going engagement between the Nigeria High Commission and the Kenyan authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, is also regularly updated on the matter,’’ it added.

It stated also that as part of measures taken to ascertain the whereabouts of the Nigerian national, the High Commission made publications in the print and electronic media in Kenya.

“The case is still being investigated and officials of the High Commission have sustained the requisite engagement with the host authorities and continue to do so.

“It is shameful that some devious elements have sought to garner favour through the misfortune of others,’’ it stressed.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya

High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya

Why work was halted on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line - FG

Why work was halted on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line - FG

13 injured as driver plunges into drainage in Kogi

13 injured as driver plunges into drainage in Kogi

Terrorism charges: We're ready to defend Kanu on October 11 - Legal team

Terrorism charges: We're ready to defend Kanu on October 11 - Legal team

Peter Obi doesn't plan to step down for Atiku - Campaign teams

Peter Obi doesn't plan to step down for Atiku - Campaign teams

Why we're interested in Nigeria's fight against corruption - US

Why we're interested in Nigeria's fight against corruption - US

PDP crisis: Wike and his team jet off to UK for another round of meetings

PDP crisis: Wike and his team jet off to UK for another round of meetings

Bandits ransack Zamfara mosque, abduct worshippers

Bandits ransack Zamfara mosque, abduct worshippers

Peter Obi risks disqualification over Labour Party crisis in Lagos

Peter Obi risks disqualification over Labour Party crisis in Lagos

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags