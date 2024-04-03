ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

He's stood up for independence of NLC - Tinubu mourns ex-NLC president

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chiroma was the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and held various positions within the trade union hierarchy.

Comrade Ali Chiroma [Channels Television]
Comrade Ali Chiroma [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chiroma was the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and held various positions within the trade union hierarchy.

Ngelale said the President sympathised with the Chiroma family, the organised labour community, and everyone impacted by this painful loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the endeavours of the former labour leader at a trying time in the life of the nation, Tinubu said Chiroma stood up for the independence of the NLC and defended the downtrodden when it mattered the most.

He said Tinubu prayed to Almighty Allah to grant repose to the soul of the departed while assuring the family of the elder statesman of his thoughts and prayers in this moment of grief.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife [The Guardian Nigeria]

CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife

The cleric advised leaders to uphold fairness when invited to share palliative [Nigerian Pilot News]

Cleric advises Govt to involve traditional leaders in palliative distribution