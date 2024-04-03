He's stood up for independence of NLC - Tinubu mourns ex-NLC president

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chiroma was the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and held various positions within the trade union hierarchy.

Ngelale said the President sympathised with the Chiroma family, the organised labour community, and everyone impacted by this painful loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the endeavours of the former labour leader at a trying time in the life of the nation, Tinubu said Chiroma stood up for the independence of the NLC and defended the downtrodden when it mattered the most.